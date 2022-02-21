Has been nice to see younger guys come through in Windies series: Dravid

-
ALSO READ
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live: Prasidh, Surya help IND take unassailable 2-0 lead
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Playing 11, team combinations & players to watch out
-
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has said that it was pleasing to see the younger guys perform in the white-ball series against West Indies.
With the 17-run win in the third T20I, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0. Earlier, the Men in Blue had defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series as well. India will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, beginning Thursday.
"It's been a learning experience. I've learnt a lot. I am not stressed too much about the results. I want to team to get better, I want to move them in the right direction. South Africa was a reality check for us in the one-day format. Test format - few things could have gone our way if we had a bit of luck," said Dravid during a virtual press conference.
"It's important to keep learning as a coach. Every day new things crop up. I don't expect to not make mistakes - I am going to get stuff wrong. I'll learn, I'll improve and I hope to do that. I hope the team wants to do that. We want to keep going forward. We've learnt something this series - it's not about winning. We are happy to win - it's better to win than to lose. For me, it's been nice to see the younger guys come through," he added.
Suryakumar Yadav's 65-run knock was backed up by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Harshal Patel returned with three wickets while Venkatesh Iyer also got two wickets.
Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35*) starred with the bat as India posted 184/5 in the allotted twenty overs. In the last five overs, the hosts managed to add 86 more runs to the total, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor