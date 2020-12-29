India vs Australia 2nd Test: India close in on victory; Siraj takes three

-
The Indian cricket team inched closer to a famous overseas victory as Australia were bowled out for 200, leaving the visitors with an easy target of 70 runs at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test here on Tuesday.
Victory should be a formality in the second session for Ajinkya Rahane's men, 10 days after an infamous batting debacle in Adelaide, where India was bowled out for its lowest Test score of 36.
Jasprit Bumrah (2/54 in 27 overs) and debutant Mohammed Siraj (3/37 in 21.3 overs) were both fast and accurate during an intriguing as well as classical Test match session. They accounted for three wickets, remaining patient and not trying too many things on a flat deck.
Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71 in 37.1 overs) got the final wicket and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28 in 14 overs) made up for an injured Umesh Yadav's absence during another splendid bowling performance.
The second new ball did the trick as Cameron Green (45 off 146 balls) and Pat Cummins (22 off 103 balls) were dismissed after their frustrating 57-run stand for the seventh wicket.
Green's gutsy knock had five boundaries as he tried to get Australia out of the woods during a classical Test match session.
Skipper Rahane, after giving a three-over spell to Bumrah on the fourth morning, understood instantly that the old ball is not doing anything and took him off the attack to keep him fresh for the second new ball.
It was another great tactical decision from Rahane as Bumrah bounced Cummins to end the stand that consumed more than 36 overs.
It was a well-directed bouncer aimed between the batsman's jaw and shoulder and the awkward fend was taken by Mayank Agarwal at second slip.
Green, who was starting to become a thorn in the flesh, tried to pull Siraj but the extra bounce did him in as Ravindra Jadeja, fielding at mid-wicket, timed his spot jump to perfection ending the batsman's vigil.
Siraj then bowled another short one that accounted for Nathan Lyon caught by Rishabh Pant down the leg side.
While India didn't bowl too many loose balls in the first hour, the attack wasn't threatening either. Credit must be given to both Green and Cummins for eliminating any kind of risk in their approach.
The 50 partnership came off 192 balls, which was an indication that Australian top-order didn't apply itself well.
