India vs England: First live free-to-air Test coverage in UK since 2005

Channel 4 has signed a deal with Star Sports to show free-to-air live television coverage of England's four-match Test series against India which begins Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This will be the first time live will be shown free-to-air television in the UK since Channel 4 showed England's Ashes win in 2005.

"This is fantastic news for all cricket fans in the UK. It's been a long 16-year wait for the return of live to free to air television but it couldn't have come at a better time. What better antidote to the lockdown blues than an England Test series in sunny India," said Channel 4's Chief Content Officer Ian Katz in a statement.

Channel 4's Head of Sport Pete Andrews and Penny Mills, Head of Sports Rights, led the broadcaster's negotiations to secure the deal.

"We're delighted to be showing live on Channel 4 again and given the recent performances of both sides this series is set to be a cracker. We're thrilled to have struck this deal with Star Sport," Andrews said.

Captained by Joe Root, England will be bolstered by their convincing 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka which takes them to five consecutive overseas Test wins.

They will face a buoyant Indian side which pulled off a remarkable Test win in Brisbane which saw them secure a 2-1 Border-Gavaskar series win on Australian soil, despite not having all their first-choice players available.

India need to beat England in the Test series by one of the following margins: 2-0, 2-1, 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 to enter the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final, slated to be played in June at the Lord's, London.

For England, any of the following margins will guarantee them a place in the final against New Zealand: 3-0, 3-1, 4-0.

