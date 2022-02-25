IPL 2022: 70 matches in Mumbai, Pune; 10 teams to be divided in 2 groups

-
ALSO READ
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue
IPL 2022 Auction: List of retained players and all you need to know
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Irelia win bid for two new IPL T20 teams
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
-
The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Friday announced that the league stage games will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune for the 15th edition of the tournament.
IPL 2022 will kick start on March 26 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 29.
A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later.
Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI). DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches.
All teams will play 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium while 3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.
The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches) totalling to 70 league matches, followed by the 4 playoff matches. Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away).
To decide on the above, teams have been assigned in two virtual groups based on the number of IPL Championships won followed by the number of Final matches played by the respective teams.
Group A will consist of: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.
Group B will consist of: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor