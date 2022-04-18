IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh tests positive for Covid, admitted to hospital

-
ALSO READ
Insurance broker Marsh increases stake in Marsh India from 49% to 92%
IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals: Squad, full schedule and playing 11 prediction
IPL 2022: Mitch Marsh tests Covid negative in RT-PCR, DC vs PBKS match on
IPL 2022 RCB vs DC Highlights: Karthik, Hazlewood lead Bangalore to victory
Mitchell Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
-
Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital, confirmed the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in a statement on Monday.
The club said that the medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition.
"A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise," the franchise said in a statement.
"All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly."
IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals had to cancel their scheduled travel to Pune ahead of their match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday due to a Covid-19 outbreak scare in their camp.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor