IPL: Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bowl against Rajasthan

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals here at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Saturday.
The Mumbai Indians will be desperate to bag their first win of the contest as they started the campaign on a sour note against Delhi Capitals. Rajasthan Royals, on the contrary, played a brilliant game on their opening day as they left the SunRisers Hyderabad reeling in agony with a superlative display in all the departments.
At the time of toss, Rohit Sharma said: "We are going to bowl first. No particular reason. It is a good pitch, we are seeing a trend in the tournament, you have a score in front of you and you know what to do as a batting group."
"Dew is not going to be a factor. We just felt it is a good pitch, lets have a score in front of us and see what we do as a batting group. We are here to correct our wrongs. Every game gives us an opportunity to do that. We are a young team and learning from every game is what we are trying to do. Same team," he added.
While Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said: "We have to be happy with that (batting first). We would also have bowled on this wicket, being an afternoon and a different venue, but happy to bat. Chatter in the camp is to be a bit smarter."
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, and Basil Thampi.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, and Prasidh Krishna.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
