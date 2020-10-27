It's been tougher since retirement: Johnson on battle with depression

-
ALSO READ
Where India cricket team stands as Australia, England, Lanka start training
Cricket Australia to part ways with chief executive Roberts, says report
Covid-19 to change cricket for good: ICC mulls a slew of radical measures
Pay dispute averted: Australia board, players agree on revenue projections
Australia to start pre-season with new training rules from May-end: Report
-
Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has revealed that he battled with depression both during and after his cricket career.
"I've found it tougher since retiring from cricket," Johnson said while speaking about the issue during the filming of Channel 7's SAS Australia. "All of a sudden, you're not doing as much. You sort of lose your purpose a little bit."
"I struggle with, probably, confidence at times. I'm in that transition now where I've been out of playing cricket for about two years," he added.
Johnson, who took 313 wickets in 73 Test appearances, retired from Test cricket in 2015 but played on for three further seasons in the Indian Premier League and Big Bash League (BBL). He finally bid adieu to professional cricket in 2018.
"Yeah, plenty of times. I found out I've got depression...but I think the depression was something I've had even from a younger age," the 38-year-old replied when asked by the presenters if he'd found retirement hard.
"It (cricket) sort of blocked things out in a way. It sort of hid the depression, but there were a lot of times where you would go back to your room, you're away from family and you start to dwell on things. Through my cricket career, I actually just dealt with it (depression). It's just about me now actually moving forward and taking it upon myself to be active with certain things, to keep my mind going," he added.
The left-handed pacer also represented Australia in 153 ODIs and 30 T20Is in which he scalped 239 and 38 wickets respectively.
--IANS
aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor