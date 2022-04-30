Jadeja resigns from CSK captaincy, Dhoni to lead in remaining games

Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday "relinquished" captaincy which was handed back to veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the team lost six out of its eight matches in the ongoing edition of .

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested to lead CSK. has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," CSK said in a statement.

Jadeja's own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far.

