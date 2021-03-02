Kohli becomes first cricketer to have 100 million followers on Instagram

-
ALSO READ
Professional help needed: Virat Kohli on mental health in cricket
If you focus on consistency alone, you can't be consistent: Virat Kohli
RCB has played good enough cricket to earn qualification: Virat Kohli
I thought Virat Kohli will burn out at some stages of his career: Laxman
Kohli beats Tendulkar to become fastest cricketer to score 12,000 ODI runs
-
India captain Virat Kohli has recorded another century, albeit not on the pitch this time, as he became the first cricketer in the world to have 100 million followers on social media platform Instagram.
The 32-year-old Kohli is also the first person in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve the feat.
"Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram," the ICC tweeted.
Kohli is also the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram.
Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart with 265 million followers, ahead of Argentina football captain and FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar, who are second and third in the list with 186 million and 147 million followers respectively.
The others in 100 million club are Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and Ariana Grande.
Kohli, regarded as the one of the best batsmen in the world, has 27 centuries in Test matches and 43 tons in ODI cricket.
For over two years now, Kohli has been the most followed person on Instagram in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor