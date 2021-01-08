Deadline for player retention for IPL 2021 is January 21: Brijesh Patel

-
ALSO READ
CSK should not retain Dhoni if there's a mega auction, says Aakash Chopra
IPL: Delhi Capitals ropes in Amre as assistant coach for next two seasons
GATE 2021: How to change exam centre at gate.iitb.ac.in and other details
CSK expect Dhoni to be part of IPL 2021 and 2022: CEO Kasi Vishwanathan
CBSE to declare 2021 board exam dates on Dec 31 at 6 pm: Education Minister
-
The IPL's governing council has decided that the eight franchises will be allowed to submit the names of their retained players by January 21, league's chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday.
Patel and members of the IPL GC recently had a virtual meeting earlier this week where the planning and preparations of the next IPL was discussed at length.
"We will have the players' retention till January 21 and the trading window for the franchises closes on February 4," Patel, the former India Test batsman told PTI while informing that the date of the auction is yet to be finalised.
It is expected that the mini auction that is supposed to be held this year for the existing eight teams will be held in the second or third week of February.
The eight IPL teams enjoy a players' purse of Rs 85 crore and Patel said that thre will be "no increase of purse" for the 2021 auction.
It is expected that Chennai Super Kings, one team that only had Rs 15 lakh left after the last auction, would release at least two big salaried players in Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla and increase their purse.
Mumbai Indians will probably retain most of its players as it's a very set team and may release a few players here and there to increase their purse from Rs 1.95 crore
Rajasthan Royals have the maximum purse 14.75 crore, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (10.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (9 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (8.5 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (6.4 crore).
It is learnt that governing council has decided to wait for a month before finalising whether the IPL-14 will be held in India or not.
"The BCCI will wait for a month to see how the COVID-19 situation is in India before finalising the schedule. Everyone wants it to be held in India but we still need to wait for some more time before taking a call," a BCCI source said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor