Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit fined Rs 24 lakh for team's slow over rate

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and others members of the playing XI were fined for maintaining a slow over rate during their IPL game against Punjab Kings here.
Punjab Kings won the match by 12 runs on Wednesday night.
"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their IPL match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium, Pune on April 13," the IPL stated in a media statement.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians continued their losing streak and suffered their fifth loss on the trot after going down to Punjab Kings,
"This was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences.
"Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower," it added.
Earlier, Rohit was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team maintaining a slow over rate in its game against Delhi Capitals.
