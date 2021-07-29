Olympics: Chen beats Chinese teammate for gold in women's table tennis

-
ALSO READ
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo 2020 to curb Covid-19
Olympics: 'Voice of table tennis' Adam Bobrow lists 10 paddlers to watch
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Manika Batra win
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Archer Deepika keeps medal hopes alive
-
For the ninth straight Olympics, a Chinese woman won the gold medal in table tennis.
Chen Meng beat teammate Sun Yingsha 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4, 11-9 in the women's singles final on Thursday, keeping China perfect in the event since its debut at the 1988 Seoul Games.
Despite its predictability, the win marked a return to form after China surprisingly lost to Japan in the mixed doubles final.
In the final game, the players traded the lead before Chen ended up on top. She then went to hug her coach before she and Sun posed together holding the Chinese flag and their paddles.
The match was filled with impressive rallies, with both players returning smash after smash. The cavernous arena was nearly empty so the clapping of a lone Chinese coach, the rapid-fire clicks of media cameras and the screams of the players after winning points echoed.
In the bronze medal match, Mima Ito, part of Japan's gold-medal winning mixed doubles team, beat Yu Mengyu of Singapore.
China swept all four table tennis events at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. That was also the third straight Olympics where Chinese men have taken both gold and silver.
A rule change ahead of the Rio Games widely seen as aimed at China meant that each country can now only send two players for singles, opening up the bronze medal for other nations.
China's table tennis team is so strong that Liu Shiwen, the women's world champion, didn't even make the singles' team and is only playing team events.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor