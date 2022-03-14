Pant backs his strengths and that's a good sign for team: Bumrah

-
Rishabh Pant backs his naturally aggressive style of batting and that is a positive sign for the Indian team, vice captain Jasprit Bumrah said on Sunday after stumper's fiery knock helped them set Sri Lanka a massive 400-plus target in the second Test.
Pant became the fastest Indian batter to score a Test fifty when he reached the mark in 28 balls on the second day of the match, going past Kapil Dev's 30-ball record which he set way back in 1982 against Pakistan.
"Not each and everyone (can) play in the same manner. Every individual has a different game-plan, so he has backed his strengths," Bumrah said after day's play.
Bumrah said that Pant is getting more and more experienced with each passing day.
"Not every player in the team will play with the same tempo, we understand that. He is still getting more and more experience and learning about this game. That is his plan (attacking) going forward so that's a positive sign for us," said the pacer.
Bumrah himself played a key role in taking control of the second Test with his five-wicket haul, which was his first at home.
"It feels good. When you play all three formats you have to look after your body and you sometimes miss out on the home Tests. But it's always good, this is the time when I got the opportunity and to be able to contribute towards the team's success is always a great feeling," he said.
"You won't get flat wickets everywhere you play"
The spin-friendly track made life tough for the Sri Lankan batters even as the Indians negotiated the tough track with aplomb.
Asked what the Indian made out of the track, Bumrah said "no one is complaining".
Bumrah feels that scoring runs on a track like this gives way more satisfaction.
"You always play in different conditions, not every wicket will be same. If there is some help for the bowlers, when you score runs on such a wicket gives you a lot of confidence," he said.
"You will not get flat wickets everywhere you play, so whenever it's a challenge, you are always looking forward to that challenge.
"Nobody is complaining about the wicket, yes everybody is finding a way and looking forward to contribute because they know if they score good runs on a tough wicket then that will give them a lot of confidence and when they play on a relatively flat wicket that will give them strength. So that is the mood in our camp," he said.
