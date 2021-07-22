Prison authorities allow Sushil Kumar to watch TV ahead of Tokyo Olympics

-
-
Delhi Prison authorities on Thursday allowed two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, to watch television in the common area of his ward ahead of the Olympic games, which is set to begin on July 23, officials said.
On July 2, Kumar through his advocate had urged prison authorities to provide him a television to remain updated about wrestling matches and other happenings outside the jail.
The COVID-hit Olympic games will begin at Tokyo in Japan on July 23.
Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, "We have allowed Sushil Kumar to watch television in the common area of his ward along with others since the Olympics is set to begin from tomorrow.
"He has made a request through his lawyer for a TV to stay updated about wrestling matches and other happenings."
Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.
He and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute.
Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.
Kumar, who is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping, was shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail where he was lodged earlier.
Police said 12 accused, including Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case.
The police have claimed that Kumar is the "main culprit and mastermind" of the murder and said there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.
Last month, a Delhi court had dismissed an application filed by Kumar, seeking special food and supplements in the prison, saying that they are not the "essential need or necessity".
Kumar had moved the Rohini court seeking special food, supplements and exercise bands in the prison, asserting that these are extremely necessary for him to maintain his health and performance.
