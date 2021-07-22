Rishabh Pant returns with team India for England tour after Covid-19 scare

-
Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has returned with the team for the upcoming England Test series on Thursday after recovering from COVID-19.
Pant was due to undergo COVID-19 and cardiac tests on Monday having completed his isolation period of 10 days as per the UK guidelines. Pant tested positive for the virus during the team's 20-day break post the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.
"Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted with a photo of Rishabh Pant.
Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the 20-day break period, tested positive on July 8. He was asymptomatic and was in isolation. He was being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and was on his way to recovery.
"He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests," BCCI had said in a statement.
The BCCI Medical Team had also identified Bharat Arun, bowling coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran as close contacts of Dayanand Garani (throwdown specialist cum masseur), who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on July 14.
The four personnel are undergoing 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London. The entire Indian contingent including travelling family members and caretakers were administered with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month in London. To mitigate any further risks, the Indian contingent is taking the Lateral Flow Test on a daily basis.
