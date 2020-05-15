Rohit, Raina pick combined MI-CSK playing 11 with Dhoni as captain

Chennai Super Kings player Dwayne Bravo and Mumbai Indians player Kieron Pollard during a training session ahead of the IPL match between MI and CSK at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit chose to be the assistant batting coach and asked Raina to be th

Rohit Sharma and picked a combined (MI) and (CSK) side with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain during an Instagram Live chat. The team selection part was posted by CSK on their official Twitter handle.

and are the two most successful sides in the history of the (IPL). Mumbai bettered Chennai last time when they won the final by one run in Hyderabad to win a record fourth title under Rohit's leadership.

Under decorated former India captain Dhoni, CSK have reached the play-offs in all the seasons they have played, winning the crown on three occasions.



In Rohit and Raina's combined XI, the likes of cricket legends (MI) and Australian Mathew Hayden (CSK) found a place along with modern-day stars (MI) and (CSK). West Indies ODI and T20I captain was also named with ace pacer joining him from MI.

Batsman Ambati Rayudu, who played for CSK last season but has also donned Mumbai colours, was also picked as was seasoned South Africa batsman (CSK).





and -- who has also played for both teams -- completed the XI.

Rohit chose to be the assistant batting coach and asked Raina to be the fielding and batting coach of this side.



The IPL is currently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has thrown global life out of gear.

Combined MI & CSK XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ambati Rayudu, Mathew Hayden, Faf du Plessis, (C), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja,

