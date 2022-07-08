Rohit Sharma becomes first captain to record 13 successive T20I wins

-
-
India skipper Rohit Sharma became the first captain in cricketing history to win 13 consecutive T20Is.
Rohit achieved this feat during the first T20I match of the three-match series against England on Thursday, here at Southampton. After taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma took the Men in Blue to victory against New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and now England.
The skipper had to miss out on India's fifth Test against England at Birmingham, as he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Coming to the match, an all-round performance from Hardik Pandya took India's total to 198/8 in the first innings. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda also scored 24, 39, and 33 runs, respectively.
For England, Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan scalped two wickets each, while Topley, Tymal Mills, and Parkinson took one wicket each.
Later, debutant Arshdeep Singh and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets each while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel took one a piece and restricted England at 148.
Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan were the picks among the batters as they scored 36 and 26* runs, respectively.
Both the teams will be squaring off for the second T20I on Saturday at Birmingham.
