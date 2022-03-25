Royals captain Samson miffed at his IPL side's Twitter post involving him

-
-
Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals on Friday sacked its social media team after captain Sanju Samson expressed displeasure on a post depicting him in a way he did not like.
In a now-deleted post, the Royals' Twitter handle had an edited picture of Samson sitting in the team bus with sunglasses and a towel wrapped on his head. It had a caption "Kya khoob lagte ho" with a laughing emoji.
But, the post did not go down well with Samson, who took to Twitter to express his disappointment.
"Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional...rajasthanroyals," wrote Samson in response.
Royals later made an official Twitter announcement that it will re-look at its digital strategy and appoint a new social media team soon.
"In light of today's events, we will be making changes to our approach and team on social media. Everything is well within the squad ahead of the first game as the boys prepare for SRH," the RR said on its official Twitter handle.
"The management will revisit our overall digital strategy and appoint a new team in due course.
"We realise that it is the IPL season and fans want the account to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim," the statement read.
Royals start their IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
