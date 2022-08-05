SC approves CoA's timeline for AIFF elections, polls to be held on Aug 28

-
ALSO READ
Apple discontinues the iPod: A timeline of the iconic music player
Sebi extends timeline till Aug 6 to participate in internship programme
Verification of ITR timeline reduced to 30 days from 120: I-T Dept order
LIVE: Bengal withdraws ban on incoming int'l flights effective from Tuesday
UP Assembly polls: A long yearning for a story of infra development
-
The elections to the Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will be held on August 28 and the poll process will start on August 13 with the notification by the Returning Officer, according to the order of the Supreme Court which is hearing the matter.
The top court has approved the time-line of the AIFF elections prepared by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) which is currently running the affairs of the national federation.
According to the order of the Supreme, which heard the pending case on Wednesday, the Returning Officer will prepare the final list of voters comprising state associations and eminent players' representatives forming the electoral college on the same day of poll notification.
Nomination papers can be field from August 17 to 19 by the candidates and delivered to the Returning Officer in person or by post.
Candidates can withdraw their names between August 22 and 24. The Returning Officer will prepare the final list of candidates on August 25 and elections will be held three days later.
Counting will be held on August 28/29 and the results will be declared.
The CoA comprises Justice (Retd) A R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi and former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued orders to hold AIFF executive committee elections expeditiously as per the schedule proposed by the CoA.
It took note of the fact that from October 11, 2022, India is due to host the FIFA Under-17 Women World Cup 2022.
The top court said that the Electoral College for the executive committee of AIFF would have representatives from 36 state associations and 36 representatives of eminent football players.
It said that 36 representatives of eminent football players would consist of 24 male players and 12 female players, who have played at least one international football match representing India and have retired from international tournaments two years prior to the date of notification of the elections.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and JB Pardiwala said that the elections shall be conducted in a manner consistent with Article 26 of the draft constitution which deals with the eligibility of the members of the executive body.
The top court said that this will be an interim arrangement without any prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties. The SC clarified that it is anticipated that the interim body would presently continue for three months subject to further orders of this court so that the constitution of the AIFF can be finalised in the meantime.
On Thursday, the CoA issued a notice requesting former India internationals (Men and Women), who fit the three criteria, to send in their details. The player should be below the age of 70 years, must have played at least one official international match for senior India and must have retired from active football two years ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor