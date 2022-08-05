SC approves CoA's timeline for AIFF elections, polls to be held on Aug 28

The elections to the Executive Committee of the All Federation (AIFF) will be held on August 28 and the poll process will start on August 13 with the notification by the Returning Officer, according to the order of the which is hearing the matter.

The top court has approved the time-line of the AIFF elections prepared by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) which is currently running the affairs of the national federation.

According to the order of the Supreme Court, which heard the pending case on Wednesday, the Returning Officer will prepare the final list of voters comprising state associations and eminent players' representatives forming the electoral college on the same day of poll notification.

Nomination papers can be field from August 17 to 19 by the candidates and delivered to the Returning Officer in person or by post.

Candidates can withdraw their names between August 22 and 24. The Returning Officer will prepare the final list of candidates on August 25 and elections will be held three days later.

Counting will be held on August 28/29 and the results will be declared.

The CoA comprises Justice (Retd) A R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi and former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued orders to hold AIFF executive committee elections expeditiously as per the schedule proposed by the CoA.

It took note of the fact that from October 11, 2022, India is due to host the FIFA Under-17 Women World Cup 2022.

The top court said that the Electoral College for the executive committee of AIFF would have representatives from 36 state associations and 36 representatives of eminent football players.

It said that 36 representatives of eminent football players would consist of 24 male players and 12 female players, who have played at least one international football match representing India and have retired from international tournaments two years prior to the date of notification of the elections.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and JB Pardiwala said that the elections shall be conducted in a manner consistent with Article 26 of the draft constitution which deals with the eligibility of the members of the executive body.

The top court said that this will be an interim arrangement without any prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties. The SC clarified that it is anticipated that the interim body would presently continue for three months subject to further orders of this court so that the constitution of the AIFF can be finalised in the meantime.

On Thursday, the CoA issued a notice requesting former India internationals (Men and Women), who fit the three criteria, to send in their details. The player should be below the age of 70 years, must have played at least one official international match for senior India and must have retired from active football two years ago.

