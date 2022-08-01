Verification of ITR timeline reduced to 30 days from 120: I-T Dept order

The department has reduced the time limit for e-verification or hard copy submission of the ITR-V, post filing of returns by taxpayers, from the current 120 days to 30 days, beginning August 1.

The department issued a notification on July 29 announcing the change in the timeline.

E-verification of an ITR completes the return filing process and if it is not done within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid.

"It has been decided that in respect of any electronic transmission of return data on or after the date of this notification comes into effect, the time-limit for e-verification or submission of ITR-V shall now be 30 days from the date of transmitting/uploading the data of return electronically," the notification said.

It said the order comes into effect from August 1.

Till now, the time period to e-verify the ITR or send the ITR-V through post, after filing of an Income Return (ITR), was 120 days from the date of the uploading of the ITR.

The notification clarified that in case the e-verification of the ITR or hard copy ITR-V is sent through post beyond the time-limit of 30 days, the return shall be treated as late or beyond the due date.

Those who wish to send the ITR-V in a hard copy can send it through the usual address through "speed post only" to: Centralised Processing Centre, Income Department, Bengaluru-560500, Karnataka.

"The date of dispatch of speed post of duly verified ITR-V shall be considered for the purpose of determination of the 30 days period, from the date of transmitting the date of Income-tax return electronically," it said.

