Strandja Memorial Boxing: Nikhat, Nitu in semis; assured of medals

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy in Kyiv advises country's students to leave
Boxing World C'ships: Nishant enters 2nd round; Chahar ousted
Govt to merge Amar Jawan Jyoti with War Memorial, not extinguish it: Report
Extinguishing Amar Jawan Jyoti tantamounts to dousing history: Congress
Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent position'
-
Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg) and Nitu (48kg) entered the semifinals of the 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament but two other Indians bowed out after preliminary stage losses.
While Nikhat defeated England's Charley Davision 5-0, Nitu pulled off an equally impressive victory by a similar margin against Italy's Roberta Bonatti.
The 25-year-old Nikhat won a gold medal in the 2019 edition of the event.
With Nikhat and Nitu entering semi-finals, India are now assured of three medals at the Europe's oldest boxing tournament. On Tuesday, Nandini (+81kg) confirmed the first medal for the country.
Later tonight, reigning youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Praveen (63kg) will compete in the quarter-finals.
Earlier, Sumit Kundu (75kg) and Anamika (50kg) lost their respective preliminary stage bouts.
While Sumit went down 0-5 to the reigning world and European champion Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine in the pre-quarters, Anamika lost 1-4 to Algeria's Roumaysa Boualem in the last-eight stage on Wednesday.
The tournament features over 450 boxers from 36 countries, including traditional powerhouses such as Kazakhstan, Italy, Russia, France and Ukraine, where Russia launched a military operation on Thursday despite global appeal for restraint.
"So far, we have not noticed any impact of the conflict here. Ukrainian boxers competed yesterday and they are competing even today, the weigh-ins have been completed this morning," a member of the Indian contingent told PTI over phone.
A 17-member Indian contingent, including seven men and 10 women, was sent to participate in the tournament.
India won two medals in the last edition with Deepak Kumar and Naveen Boora securing silver and bronze respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor