Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pradeep Sangwan to lead Delhi in tournament

Pradeep Sangwan will lead Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced on Friday.
DDCA has named a 22-member squad that also features Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, and Unmukt Chand. The association, in a statement, said the players were selected following a Sr. Selection Committee meeting which took place on Friday. The meeting was attended by Ashu Dani (Chairman), Mohan Chaturvedi (Selector), Chetnya Nanda (Selector), Pradeep Sangwan (Captain), Rajkumar Sharma (Coach), and Atul Wassan (Member CAC-DDCA), DDCA said.
Delhi squad: Pradeep Sangwan (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh (v.c), Unmukt Chand, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh, Shivank Vashisth, Shivam Sharma, Vision Panchal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tejas Baroka.
DDCA also said that the team will leave for Jaipur on February 13. The Vijay Hazare Trophy will kick off from February 20 and the teams are required to assemble in their host cities a week before the tournament begins.
The sides will then undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) standard operating procedure (SOP).
The tournament will be held across six venues in Surat, Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Tamil Nadu. Teams have been divided into five Elite groups and one Plate group. Team Saurashtra is in Elite Group E and shall play matches at Kolkata.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will start the Vijay Hazare Trophy from February 20th 2021.onwards. The teams are required to assemble in their respective host cities on February 13 and will be needed to undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the BCCI Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said in his letter to all affiliated units of the body.
The quarter-finals will be played on March 8 and 9, while the semi-finals will take place on March 11. The final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled for March 14.
