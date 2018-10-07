Virat Kohli wants BCCI to extend players' wives stay during overseas tours

No decision will be taken in the near future regarding the request to allow wives of cricketers to stay for the entire duration of overseas tours, Committee of Administrators (CoA) sources said on Sunday.

This comes after Indian captain put forth a request before the in India (BCCI) to allow wives of players to extend their stay during

Reacting to the same, sources told ANI, "Yes he (Virat) had requested, but we are not going to take any decision soon. We have said that we will leave it to the new office bearers. The policy will not change now."

Earlier this year, the had announced that wives and girlfriends of cricketers will be allowed to stay with their partners for a duration of two weeks while the team is touring overseas.