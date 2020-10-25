You have 12 painful hours left in IPL but got to enjoy every moment: Dhoni

-
ALSO READ
Dhoni, other CSK players arrive in Chennai for camp ahead of IPL 2020
Dhoni's uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached: Balaji
Ashwin reveals how he got MS Dhoni's attention during IPL stint with CSK
It is just another opposition for us: Rohit ahead of CSK clash in IPL 2020
IPL 2020: Experience Of 300 ODIs pays off in these situations, says Dhoni
-
Chennai Super Kings' IPL campaign may well end on Monday, which will be their first without reaching the play-offs, if KKR win their next match but Mahendra Singh Dhoni wants his team to enjoy even as they endure a painful next 12 hours.
KKR are on 12 points and a win against KXIP on Monday will take them to 14 points. Three other sides -- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore -- have already got 14 points.
CSK, on the other hand, can go up to 12 points even if they win their next two games.
"It does hurt when you don't do well so you try to amplify certain emotions. So that the guys just don't drop the game. That can leave with 12 painful hours of the remaining time in the tournament. You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.
The last two games could well be inconsequential but the CSK skipper wants his men to just go out there and enjoy.
"If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So I am glad with how the youngsters have responded."
The eight-wicket victory over RCB on Sunday was the kind of performance that Dhoni always wanted from his team during the tournament.
"I felt this one was one of the perfect games. Everything went to plan, and the execution was there. We kept picking wickets, and kept them to a total that was slightly below par."
He lauded spinners Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner who kept things tight while Ruturaj Gaikwad also got some amount of praise from the legend.
"The wicket was on a slower side, and the spinners did a good job. We haven't been very consistent with the batting.
"Today, the start was very good. Rutu batted well. He backed himself to play the shots he is known for. Looking to time the ball, if you look for four, you can get six," Dhoni said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor