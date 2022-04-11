Yuzvendra Chahal becomes second-fastest bowler to scalp 150 wickets in IPL

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 Final: Top raiders, top defenders and top teams of season 8
BCCI extends date for buying ITT documents for new IPL teams till Oct 20
BCCI must allow IPL teams to play exhibition games overseas: Ness Wadia
Maxwell to miss Pak tour, doubtful for first few matches of IPL as well
It's now or never for top teams in Pro Kabaddi League playoffs race
-
Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday completed his 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Chahal achieved this milestone during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, after he scalped four wickets. The spinner also became the second-fastest bowler after Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga to get this feat.
He was earlier a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and was associated with the franchise for 2014-2021, before getting released in 2022. So far, Chahal has scalped a total of 11 wickets in IPL 2022 and is the current Purple Cap holder.
Coming to the match, Chahal's four-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals defend the 166-run target against Lucknow Super Giants to register a three-run win.
In the last over, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan needed to defend 15 runs and youngster Kuldeep Sen held his nerves against big-hitting Marcus Stoinis to take the team to the third win in four matches and go to the top of the points table.
Defending a 166-run target the inaugural champions needed some early wickets upfront and Trent Boult did exactly that by giving a double blow to Lucknow dismissing their skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham for golden ducks.
Rajasthan Royals were at one stage struggling at 67 for 4 but Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 helped them register 165/6 in 20 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in a 68-run partnership with Hetmyer but in the 19th over was retired out for 28.
With this win, Rajasthan Royals have won three out of four matches and now they will take on Gujarat Titans on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor