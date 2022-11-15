JUST IN
Amazon adds custom alerts to Alexa Together caregiver service, details here
Bharti Airtel announces non-standalone 5G Plus services in Gurugram
Google may launch foldable phone for $1,799 in May 2023, says report
Microsoft suspends 4.78mn Xbox accounts over community guideline violation
Samsung may launch affordable Galaxy A14 5G smartphone soon: Details here
Apple TV 4K may equip binned version of A15 Bionic chip, says report
NASSCOM research group to come up with standards for data anonymisation
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 available for pre-orders in India
Google brings Material You themes to Chrome Canary: Details here
YouTube TV rolls out update to add clock to keep track of time: Details
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Bharti Airtel announces non-standalone 5G Plus services in Gurugram
Business Standard

Amazon adds custom alerts to Alexa Together caregiver service: Details here

Alexa Together is a subscription service, designed to help ageing loved ones feel more comfortable and confident to live independently

Topics
Amazon | Alexa | Amazon Alexa

IANS  |  San Francisco 

amazon
Amazon

Amazon has added a "custom alert" to Alexa Together care service, which will allow pings up to 10 caregivers when there's particular smart home activity.

Alexa Together is a subscription service, designed to help ageing loved ones feel more comfortable and confident to live independently.

With custom alert, the user will be notified if the care receiver, for example, opened a sensor-equipped medicine cabinet or turned on the bedroom light at the right time in the morning, reports Engadget.

Users can enable custom alerts through the "More" section in the Alexa App, also it requires at least one Echo device for the person receiving support.

Alexa Together provides a variety of remote assistance, including 24/7 urgent-care responses, remote assistance for features like reminders, and fall detection with compatible sensors, according to the report.

It was created during the height of the pandemic when in-person care was frequently impractical, but it is also pitched as a way to give independence to the elderly and others who would otherwise require physical check-ins.

Moreover, it's easy to imagine privacy concerns.

If an intruder gained access, they could discover when a family member leaves the house or wakes up.

However, Amazon notes that there are "multiple layers" of protection, including limited information in the activity feed and the ability to revoke permission, said the report.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU