Amazon to roll out Matter for Alexa smart home devices next month
Business Standard

Amazon to roll out Matter for Alexa smart home devices next month

The first rollout will only be Matter over Wi-Fi and will be compatible with Android phones only

Topics
Amazon | Amazon Alexa | Amazon Echo

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Amazon has announced to roll out 'Matter' for Alexa smart home devices next month, which will be limited to Android smartphones only.

The tech giant will bring support for 'Matter' -- the new smart home standard -- to 17 Echo devices next month, reports The Verge.

The first rollout will only be Matter over Wi-Fi and will be compatible with Android phones only.

It will cover just three device types-- smart plugs, smart bulbs and smart switches.

The company claims to expand the rollout to iOS and new networking protocol Thread early next year, when it will also add more of the device types to Matter support, the report said.

Additionally, Amazon has also announced a partnership with Samsung SmartThings, in order to make it simple to set up Matter devices on one platform and transfer them to another without having to set it again.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce giant had announced that people could get official live cricket commentary and scores from virtual assistant Alexa.

Users can ask the device about the recent match information such as schedules, scores, team sheets and player statistics, the company said.

Additionally, it can be used to set reminders for the matches and to keep track of the favourite team's fixtures.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 15:18 IST

