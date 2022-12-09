Amazon to bring TikTok-like feed of shoppable content 'Inspire' to its app

JUST IN
Epic Games not planning to build battle royale game Fortnite in VR
Amazon | TikTok | E-commerce marketplace

IANS  |  San Francisco 

With an aim to generate more engagement on its platform, e-commerce giant Amazon has announced that it will bring a TikTok-like feed of shoppable content named 'Inspire' to its application.

'Inspire' is the company's attempt to get users to make purchases as they see products in online content, reports The Verge.

The new feed option will appear as a lightbulb icon in the application and will roll out to select US users this month.

The e-commerce giant has also been recruiting influencers to create videos for the feed.

Inspire tab will allow shoppers to select from categories such as interior design, pets and skincare.

The videos and photos will include links of Amazon products which can be directly purchased, the report said.

In August, the company was reportedly testing a TikTok-like vertical photo and video feed in its app internally.

"We are constantly testing new features to help make the customers' lives a little easier," an Amazon spokesperson had said.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 12:42 IST

