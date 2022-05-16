Amid resurgent demand, India's tablet market to grow up to 12% this year

-
ALSO READ
Android 12L coming to Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft devices, says Google
Apple working on new 15-inch iPad, with wall mount support: Report
Apple event highlights: iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air, M1 Ultra and more announced
Apple iPads with 15-inch OLED display likely not possible till 2024
Apple iPad Pro with 'M2' chip, MagSafe charging may launch in Sep
-
Driven by resurgent demand, the India tablet market grew 68 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while 4G tablets recorded a sequential growth of 74 per cent YoY in the first quarter (Q1), a new report showed on Monday.
The tablet PC shipments are set to record a healthy 10-12 per cent growth for the entire year, the report noted.
Lenovo led the tablet market with a 36 per cent market share, followed by Apple (22 per cent) and Samsung (22 per cent) in Q1, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR).
"Driven by the pandemic and the continuous rise and ebb of the Covid-19 cases, many of the sectors are persisting with hybrid or remote work. This is continuing to fuel the adoption of tablets for work, e-learning and content consumption use cases," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.
The education and healthcare sector have contributed to the uptick in the overall tablet market in the country, she added.
The shipment of tablets with 8-inch display constituted 26 per cent of the overall shipments in the domestic market.
On the other hand, tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 61 per cent of the shipments, said the report.
The value for the affordable tablet segment (Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000) clocked a 155 per cent sequential growth in the first quarter.
On the back of the new Apple iPad Air 2022, Apple registered strong growth in Q1 2022 in the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above).
Samsung shipments recorded a remarkable 81 per cent YoY growth in Q1 2022.
"Driven by the increasing availability of 5G-capable tablets, the market in India is going to gain strength. On the enterprise side, the commercial and government sector will continue to gain strength owing to the traction in digital economy and e-governance," Kumari said.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU