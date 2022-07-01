Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, Xiaomi Book Pro to launch alongside 12S series on July 4

-
The Xiaomi 12S smartphone range will be unveiled on July 4 as the company has already confirmed, but other new products will also be unveiled at the event.
According to GSM Arena, Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 and the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro will also be unveiled on Monday.
The Smart Band 7 Pro will have a larger display than the standard Smart Band 7 and will be available in black and gold.
Although Xiaomi hasn't yet provided any information, we may anticipate the usual combination of health and activity tracking capabilities.
A 14-inch, 4K laptop with a small and light design will be released in 2022 by Xiaomi. Xiaomi posted a picture of the device's side profile, which reveals a metal unibody, a USB-C port, and a headphone jack, as reported by GSM Arena.
