JUST IN
European Union adopts law requiring USB Type-C in iPhones by end of 2024
US labour agency files complaint against Apple over discrimination
Google Pixel 7 series pre-order, with launch offers, begins from October 6
New Sony PlayStation 5 gaming consoles to be available in India soon
Sony likely working on new smartphone with Dimensity 8000 chip
Bug in AirPods Pro 2, Apple warns users to 'replace battery soon'
Manipur inducts 12 GPS-enabled patrol vehicles for highway security
Reliance Jio Cloud-linked laptops likely to cost less than Rs 10,000
Clear brings solutions to pre-validate data before tax returns are filed
WhatsApp tests screenshot blocking for disappearing media: Details here
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google Pixel 7 series pre-order, with launch offers, begins from October 6
European Union adopts law requiring USB Type-C in iPhones by end of 2024
Business Standard

US labour agency files complaint against Apple over discrimination

Apple needs to be present at a hearing with an NLRB administration on December 13, unless it settles with the union

Topics
Apple Inc | labour Law | Apple

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Source: Bloomberg
Apple's CEO Tim Cook (Source: Bloomberg)

The US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has filed a complaint against tech giant Apple over allegations that it discriminated against employees during their unionising efforts at its World Trade Center store in New York.

The NLRB's complaint was filed after the Communications Workers of America, the union working with organisers at Apple retail stores in New York, Atlanta, and Oklahoma, charged the tech giant of discrimination, reports The Verge.

The US labour agency "found merit" to complaints that Apple had been "interrogating its employees about their support for the union".

Apple was yet to comment on the NLRB complaint.

According to the report, Apple needs to be present at a hearing with an NLRB administration on December 13, unless it settles with the union.

In May, the Communications Workers of America claimed that Apple was violating labour laws by holding captive audience meetings in Atlanta, "forcing employees to listen to anti-union talking points."

In June, Apple retail store workers finally managed to vote to form a union in Maryland state in the US.

Apple's Towson Town Center store in Maryland state was the first retail location in the US to hold a union election. They voted to unionise, with 65 in favour and 33 against.

The workers sought to expand their rights, asking for "a say when it comes to pay, hours, and safety."

Apple recently hiked benefits for both part-time and full-time retail employees.

--IANS

na/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 12:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU