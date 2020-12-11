Apple's MagSafe Duo charger not compatible with 29W power adapter

-
ALSO READ
Apple's Rs 13,900 MagSafe Duo charger to be available in India soon
Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: Meaningful upgrades justify premium pricing
Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on October 16
Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 pre-orders now live in India
iPhone 12 with 5G support: Apple's 2nd launch event of 2020 in pictures
-
Apple in a support document detailing best practices for its MagSafe Duo charger, said that users will not be able to simultaneously charge an iPhone 12 and Apple Watch with the company's 29W power adapter.
MagSafe is a new feature on all iPhone 12 models that allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices, including Apple's MagSafe Charger for more precise wireless charging.
According to the support document, Apple's older 29W USB-C power adapter is not compatible with the MagSafe Duo, presumably because that adapter does not support the necessary 5V/3A or 9V/1.67A power ratings.
Due to this when the MagSafe Duo is connected to the 29W adapter, it can only charge either an iPhone or Apple Watch, rather than both devices simultaneously.
Earlier, Apple indicated that its new MagSafe Charger will be limited to 12W peak power delivery when used with iPhone 12 mini, compared to up to 15W for other iPhone 12 models.
When Lightning accessories such as EarPods are connected to any iPhone 12 model, the MagSafe Charger is limited to 7.5W charging to comply with regulatory standards.
Apple said that one should connect the MagSafe charger with the power source and then put the iPhone 12 on it.
This lets the charger verify that it is safe to deliver maximum power.
--IANS
wh/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU