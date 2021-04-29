Apple soars past sales targets in Q1, says pleased with India growth story

-
ALSO READ
iOS 15 may drop support for iPhone 6, 2016 iPhone SE, says report
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
iPhone users complain about battery drain issues after iOS 14.2 updates
Apple may launch iPad Air with OLED display in 2022, says analyst
Apple to fix battery, performance issues in iPhone 11 via iOS 14.5 update
-
After delivering strong March quarter results, Apple has said that the company is very pleased with its growth story in India, as iPhone sales, along with iPads and Macs, continue to rise in the country.
According to a latest report by market intelligence firm CMR, Apple shipped over a million iPhones in the country in the first quarter of 2021, growing close to an impressive 90 per cent (on-year) during the three-month period.
During the company's earnings call on Wednesday, Luca Maestri, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said that working from home, learning from home and limited entertainment options has all played in our favour.
"Keep in mind that our Europe segment is a very broad version of Europe, because it includes Western Europe which has done very, very well. And then, Eastern Europe and it goes into the Middle East, even India is part of Europe, and those emerging markets have done incredibly well, significantly better than company average," Maestri told analysts.
"So very, very pleased with some of the results in India. For example, Russia, Middle East, in general. So, it's been very broad, both across product categories and across countries in Europe," he added.
As per early estimates from CMR, iPhone 11 and XR accounted for 67 per cent of Apple's shipments during the January-March period.
On the back of increased domestic assembly, Apple iPhone 11 shipments increased 176 per cent (on-year) in the first quarter.
According to Counterpoint Research, Apple maintained its leading position in the India premium smartphone market with nearly 48 per cent share in the first quarter of 2021.
Apple witnessed a massive 207 per cent growth (year-on-year) in India in Q1 2021, continuing to carry forward its momentum in the January-March period this year.
Apple has also registered more than 1 million shipments for two consecutive quarters for the first time.
Not just iPhones, Apple also grabbed the second position in the India tablet market with a market share of 29 per cent in the January-March quarter.
In Q1 2021, Apple iPads continued to perform exceptionally in India with more than 140 per cent (year-on-year) growth, as per estimates by CMR.
Apple will soon produce its flagship and environment-friendly iPhone 12 smartphone in India for the local customers.
The company started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. Today, Apple manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in India including XR, iPhone 11, and now iPhone 12.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU