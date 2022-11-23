JUST IN
ASUS launches A3202, A3402 desktops in India: Know price, specs and more
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE may feature LCD panel, stylus pen powered by Wacom
Lava Blaze 5G to get Android 13, quarterly software updates for 2 years
Explained: What is Post.news, the emerging easy-to-use Twitter alternative
Spotify expands audiobooks to more countries beyond US: Details here
Qualcomm replaces SD778G+ processor with new Snapdragon 782G: Report
'Samsung' was the most commonly-used password in 2021, study shows
LG develops 'Invisible' Thin Actuator Sound Solution for automobiles
SENS introduces range of headband earphones and wireless earbuds in India
iPhone 15 may feature titanium chassis with curved rear edges: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE may feature LCD panel, stylus pen powered by Wacom
Business Standard

ASUS launches A3202, A3402 desktops in India: Know price, specs and more

Starting at Rs 54,990 and Rs 65,990, ASUS A3 series desktops - A3202 and A3402 is available for users across online and offline stores

Topics
Asus | Asus laptops | Computer

IANS  |  New Delhi 

ASUS A3202
ASUS A3202

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Wednesday launched two desktops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors with optimised performance for consumers in India.

Starting at Rs 54,990 and Rs 65,990, ASUS A3 series desktops - A3202 and A3402 is available for users across online and offline stores, according to an official report.

"As the hybrid work model takes the lead today, we aim to introduce solutions that perfectly blend with the contemporary lifestyle offering style, performance, and productivity," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

The new desktops can be utilised as an immersive external display for laptops, consoles, or other supporting devices with the integrated HDMI-in port or even as another external display.

Moreover, the desktops come with up to 512GB SSD and an additional slot for a standard 2.5-inch SSD/HDD.

Also, the desktops come equipped with Built-in Array microphones (with Alexa).

Meanwhile, earlier this month, ASUS launched its 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop called 'Zenbook 17 Fold OLED' in India.

The laptop comes equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor designed with 10 cores (two performance cores and eight efficiency cores) clocking up to 4.7 max frequency to handle all tasks at ease.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ASUS

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 12:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU