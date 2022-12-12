JUST IN
Business Standard

Google Home app shows 'could not reach' error on adding smart home devices

The Home application can control Google-owned products like the most recent Nest Cam and Nest Thermostat, as well as thousands of third-party devices made by other companies

Topics
Google Home | Google | Google apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Home app
Google Home app

Google Home application is reportedly showing a "could not reach" error message to many users when they are adding smart home devices.

As a result, the users are unable to add new devices, thus preventing the process from finishing, reports 9To5Google.

The Home application can control Google-owned products like the most recent Nest Cam and Nest Thermostat, as well as thousands of third-party devices made by other companies.

Normally, adding devices requires linking an account with another service, however right now, that procedure appears to be broken.

Earlier this month, the tech giant was reportedly making more user interface (UI) changes as its Home application ramps up preview testing for its major redesign, but it also appeared to be breaking existing Assistant routines for some users.

The new page allows routines to manage various features of each device, as opposed to the previous page's drop-down settings that only allowed users to adjust the on or off settings for each light or switch in their home.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 11:35 IST

