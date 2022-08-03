OnePlus releases its entry-level Nord Buds CE exclusively for India

The Nord Buds CE, the company's entry-level product in the TWS lineup, was launched on August 1. The Nord Buds CE will be available only in India.

According to GSM Arena, the Nord Buds CE feature large 13.4mm dynamic drivers and a semi-in-ear design. They have a unique closed-tube construction that promises to increase the bass by 3dB.

The Sound Master Equalizer feature, which has four custom EQ presets and a manual EQ, is present on the Nord Buds CE just like it is on the original Nord Buds.

Other features include 94ms latency when connected to phones, Bluetooth 5.2 with SBC/AAC, AI noise cancellation for calls, and 4.5 hours of nonstop playback time with support for fast charging.

The Nord Buds CE will be available for INR 2299 through the Store, Flipkart, and retail partners beginning August 4. They'll come in two colours: Misty Grey and Moonlight White, as reported by GSM Arena.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)