Google working on Fast Pair feature for styluses' low-charging notification

-
ALSO READ
Highlights: Google unveils Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet & more
Pixel 7 series to Pixel Watch, everything Google unveiled at hardware event
Google Pixel 6a arrives in India, Pixel Buds Pro tags along: Details here
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro review: Good phones set back by limited storage
Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here
-
Google is reportedly working on low-charging notifications for styluses which will be included in its existing Fast Pair feature.
This indication came from the new code which was discovered inside the latest Google Play services update, reports AndroidPolice.
Multiple strings labelled with "fast-pair-stylus" were found inside the aforementioned Play services update for Wear OS.
The strings highlighted three low-battery notifications that are likely to appear to users when the battery is beginning to dip.
The first is a basic low battery indicator which will advise users to "Consider charging soon".
This will be then followed by another notification when the battery of the stylus has dipped even more and the last notification is likely for when the stylus is just about to give up which will include the caption "Charge now".
This inlines with rumours that the Google Pixel Tablet is expected to be released alongside a stylus, the report said.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the tech giant might soon help users to find their misplaced Fast Pair accessories even when they are offline.
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 13:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU