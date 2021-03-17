GoPro's reworked smartphone app Quik brings new features and capabilities

-
-
US-based action camera manufacturer GoPro on Wednesday launched a new mobile app named "Quik" that will replace the GoPro app in App Store and Google Play Store.
The app lets users import photos and videos from any phone or camera, including GoPros and DSLRs. It features a suite of editing tools to edit photos and videos by users.
"Quik makes it simple and fun to finally make sense of the vast number of photos and videos we all have on our phones," Nicholas Woodman, Founder and CEO, GoPro, said in a statement.
"You don't even have to open the Quik app to organize your images, simply share your favorite shots directly to Quik from your camera roll, text threads or wherever your best shots may be. We named it Quik because that's what it is!" Woodman added.
Through the app, users can back up photos and videos on cloud at its original quality.
Users can also create impressive music-synced videos by simply selecting the photos and videos they want to include along with a song from the included library or your own.
Quik is free to download and use on a trial basis.
Users can unlock the app's full capabilities by subscribing for just Rs 499/year or Rs 99/month. This will include unlimited cloud backup of your imported photos and videos at their original quality when the backup feature is released later this year.
For GoPro camera users, Quik features all of the capabilities of the previous GoPro app, plus so much more.
Existing users' photos and videos can transfer from the old GoPro app to the new Quik app upon install and any cloud-based footage will remain accessible.
--IANS
vc/in
