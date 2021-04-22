HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp pleas against CCI order to probe new policy

The on Thursday dismissed pleas by social media platforms and WhatsApp, challenging India's competition regulator CCI's order directing a probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

Justice Navin Chawla said that though it would have been "prudent" for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi HC against WhatsApp's new privacy policy, but not doing so would not make the regulator's order "perverse" or "wanting of jurisdiction".

The court said it saw no merit in the petitions of and to interdict the investigation directed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

