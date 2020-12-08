Moto G9 Power with 6000 mAh battery launches in India at Rs 11,999

-
Motorola on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone 'Moto G9 Power' with a massive 6000mAh battery for Rs 11,999 in India.
The smartphone will be available in two colour variants, the vivid electric violet and the sophisticated metallic sage.
"The phone will go on sale starting December 15, 12 noon onwards, exclusively on Flipkart," the company said in a statement.
The smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.
The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).
The smartphone houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 lens.
The device comes with a 16MP camera sensor at the front.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.
