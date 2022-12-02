Pixel's Recorder app detects multiple people talking using 'Speaker Labels'

-
Google has rolled out a new update called "Speaker Labels" to Pixel phones' Recorder app, which can now identify multiple people talking.
According to 9to5Google, users can download version 4.2 of the Recorder app via the Play Store with Speaker Labels that "automatically detect and label each speaker when recording".
The tech giant explains how "voice models are stored temporarily on-device until speaker labelling of your transcript is completed, and then deleted. The speaker text labels will be saved in your transcript, and can be updated by you".
In the app, people can be identified as Speaker 1, Speaker 2, etc., and users can "change the name for each speaker in the recording," according to the report.
They can also be identified in the feed with different names, colours and Material You shapes.
However, Speaker Labels will not function if users "Device is too hot".
Moreover, Google replaced "Automatically switch to external mic or Bluetooth device when connected" on the microphone settings sheet in version 4.2 with "Auto-detect", the report added.
Last month, Google revealed that its upcoming Pixel 7a smartphone is set to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and wireless charging.
The device will likely offer a 90Hz 1080p display.
--IANS
shs/dpb
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 13:23 IST
