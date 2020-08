Razorpay launches Payment Buttons for SMEs - No Developer Support Needed

Empowering Startups to accept payments on their own website, Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial services company, on Tuesday launched Payment Buttons.

Payment button enables businesses and freelancers to add a single line of code on their website or blog and go live with an integrated payment gateway, in less than 5 minutes.

Amid salary cuts, layoffs, and downsizing of businesses in this COVID-era, a new set of micro-entrepreneurs - including freelancers and individual-run businesses are on the rise.

In the last 5 months of the lockdown, witnessed a 30 per cent month-on-month growth in payments from micro-entrepreneurs. Having spoken to over 200 Startups and Freelancers during Covid, found that this underserved business community needs a customised payment solution which is easy and fast to implement, requiring no technology expertise or dependence on third-party vendors for receiving payments.

This led to the launch of Payment Buttons - a platform which converts the capabilities of a full-stack payment gateway into a payment button, requiring no developer support and giving end-users a simple, fast and secure checkout experience.

In addition, Razorpay's Payment Buttons will enable new growth avenues for the micro-entrepreneur community by supporting 100+ currencies for international payments.

The product helps businesses to send automated receipts to customers without any manual intervention and is compatible with leading website builders and content management tools.

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Kumar CTO and Co-founder of Razorpay said, "The current situation has got all businesses feeling the pain to varying degrees, but it's independent businesses that are hurting the most. At Razorpay, one of our immediate priorities is to help Startups and freelancers weather this storm with intelligent payment solutions to build a more resilient business. Solutions such as Payment Buttons empower startups and freelancers to focus on their business and their customers and not worry about having a digital presence and accepting money without integrating a payment gateway. We want to be their growth partner especially in these tough times and so we will continue to deliver new and compelling payment solutions that will meet the increasing digital, 24x7 demands of businesses and their customers. We're excited to see businesses, freelancers and homepreneurs leverage this solution and scale their business in India and across the globe. We predict a 10x growth in demand for Payment Buttons by the end of 2020."

Deepak Kanakaraju, Founder and CEO of DigitalDeepak and PixekTrack said, "It took less than 5 minutes to add a button on our website. Since then we have seen a definite upswing in our conversion numbers. Having a digital presence is more important than ever, I believe micro-entrepreneurs and everyone who is starting their own business will definitely stand to reap the benefits of a product like Payment Buttons."

Razorpay's Payment Buttons provide businesses the flexibility of accepting payments for multiple products, services, and events with different price ranges - all through a single button. The company hopes to help businesses save time, money, and resources by integrating this product.

