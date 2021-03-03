We need to foundationally transform Cloud: Microsoft CEO Nadella

-
In order to herald the next generation of innovation in Cloud technology, tech companies need to foundationally transform how Cloud can drive the next level of broad economic growth that everyone can participate in, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has stressed.
Addressing the Microsoft 'Ignite 2021' virtual conference, Nadella said that it's time for us to reflect on how the Cloud will change over the next decade.
"As computing becomes embedded everywhere in our world -- transforming how we interact with people, places and things -- and as physical and digital worlds converge, we will require more sovereignty and decentralised control. Cloud and edge computing will evolve to meet all of these real-world needs," he emphasised.
The volume, variety and velocity of data will go through explosive growth in the cloud -- and in particular at the edge devices, driving the decentralised architecture of compute.
"In this world, data will be more private, more sovereign. Data governance and provenance will take on new importance. We will develop new methods of federated machine learning to drive the next generation of personalized and yet privacy-preserving services," the Microsoft CEO added.
At the digital conference, Microsoft unveiled the public preview of Azure Percept, a platform of hardware and services that aims to simplify the ways in which customers can use Azure AI technologies on the edge.
Roanne Sones, corporate vice president of Microsoft's edge and platform group, said the goal of the new offering is to give customers a single, end-to-end system, from the hardware to the AI capabilities, that "just works" without requiring a lot of technical know-how.
The Azure Percept platform includes a development kit with an intelligent camera, Azure Percept Vision.
There's also a "getting started" experience called Azure Percept Studio that guides customers with or without a lot of coding expertise or experience through the entire AI lifecycle, including developing, training and deploying proof-of-concept ideas.
Nadella said that in the artificial intelligence (AI) we create using all this enormous power of the cloud, we will look for increasing levels of predictive and analytical power, common sense reasoning, alignment with human preferences --and perhaps most importantly, augmenting human capability."
"Our economy will find a new balance between consumption and creation. We believe the next decade will require technology advances that radically democratise creation," he noted.
