Hyundai may soon launch Ai3 sub-compact SUV in India: here's what we know



According to Express Drives, the upcoming Hyundai Ai3 will be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The car is also expected to share its wheelbase with i10 and the Aura. South Korean carmaker Hyundai is expected to launch a new car in its passenger vehicle segment. Likely to be launched later this year, the upcoming Hyundai Ai3 is a micro SUV and is said to be a version model of Hyundai Casper that entered the global markets earlier this year, according to Mint. The Hyundai Ai3 is expected to hit the Indian markets this August, according to a report by AutoCar India.

Hyundai Ai3 design:

Spotted testing in India, the Hyundai Ai3 sports a split headlamp design, which may consist of LED units on the top-specification variants, square wheel arches, an upright grille, faux skid plates and roof rails. Considering the size and positioning, the upcoming Hyundai Ai3 compact SUV will sit below Hyundai Venue. The car is also said to take on the likes of Tata Punch.

Hyundai Ai3 engine and gearbox options:

The Hyundai Ai3 micro SUV is expected to be powered by a petrol engine along with a CNG option, as the company is not planning to introduce the micro SUV in a diesel engine. The engine is expected to be a 1.2 litre unit which makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The same engine in the CNG model makes 68 bhp and 95 Nm torque.

Hyundai Ai3 interior design and features: Hyundai Ai3 is likely to have gearbox options similar to Hyundai i10 with petrol version in a 5-speed manual or an AMT. However, the CNG variants will be available in manual transmission only.

Not much is known about the interiors of the upcoming Hyundai Ai3. However, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, power windows, navigation, and other features similar to the Grand i10 can be expected from the product. Along with ABS, EBD, and stability control, Hyundai is also expected to offer four airbags in the basic and six airbags in the top-specification variants of the new Ai3.