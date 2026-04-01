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M3M to deploy ₹14,500 crore to fund construction of 45 mn sqft portfolio

M3M India plans to deploy ₹14,500 crore to accelerate construction of over 45 million sq ft, funded through internal accruals and working capital

M3M India, M3M Group, Real Estate

Within this broader programme, M3M India has identified 7.8 msf across five projects in Gurugram for completion by FY27, spanning premium residential and mixed-use commercial projects. (Photo: Company Website)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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Realty major M3M India is planning to deploy a ₹14,500 crore construction acceleration programme to fund the development of more than 45 million square feet (msf) of its under-development portfolio.
 
“M3M Group plans to deliver multiple projects totalling 7 to 9 msf annually over the next five financial years, with the goal of achieving 45 msf by financial year 2030–31 (FY31),” Pratik Tiberwala, head of corporate finance at M3M India, told Business Standard.
 
He added that the programme will include projects initiated as late as the second half of FY26 (H2 FY26).
 
Within this broader programme, M3M India has identified 7.8 msf across five projects in Gurugram for completion by FY27, spanning premium residential and mixed-use commercial projects.
 
 
The company said it has already secured occupancy certificates for these five developments.

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This includes residential projects accounting for 5.8 msf, including M3M Capital 113 (3.2 msf) and M3M Antalya Hills 79 (2.6 msf).
 
The remaining 2.0 msf is allocated to mixed-use commercial developments, including M3M Capital Walk 113 (0.8 msf), M3M Paragon 57 (0.9 msf), and M3M Jewel 25 (0.3 msf).
 
“Together, these projects form one of the largest upcoming delivery pipelines in Gurugram, strengthening M3M India’s position as a leading execution-driven developer,” the firm said.
 
The firm said the developments will be funded through internal accruals and working capital, with the company maintaining a zero-debt balance sheet.
 
“Of the 45 msf earmarked to be funded, 37.4 msf is for residential projects, 5.6 msf is for retail and commercial developments, whereas the remaining 2 msf will be kept for industrial plotting,” said Tiberwala.
 
He added that the under-construction portfolio will be delivered in phases starting from FY27, with full completion targeted by FY31.
 
With Gurugram continuing to evolve as one of India’s most dynamic real estate destinations, Yateesh Wahaal, director at M3M India, said that the firm remains committed to building landmark developments that shape the city’s future.

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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