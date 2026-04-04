DC vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match of IPL 2026’s double-header at Arun Jaitley Stadium today. Both teams enter the clash on the back of strong performances, promising an exciting contest in the capital.

Delhi skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day. Both skippers after the toss: Surya: (Hardik) He's not well. Just getting into his shoes today. There's a lot of positivity in the game. We wanted to bat first. Looks good (pitch). Deepak Chahar comes in. Bosch comes in for Boult. Santner comes in for Ghazanfar. Axar: I choose to bowl first. First game at home, we want to see how it plays. We were 26/4 and managed to chase down the target. Same team.

IPL 2026 Match 8, DC vs MI : LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 Under the leadership of Axar Patel, DC began their campaign with an impressive victory against Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing a modest total of 142 on a tricky Ekana pitch, the Capitals found themselves in early trouble, losing four wickets inside the powerplay. However, a composed and resilient effort from the middle order steadied the innings, allowing DC to reach the target with six wickets in hand and 17 balls remaining. This solid win provided a confidence boost and set the tone for their season.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians started their IPL 2026 journey with a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders. In a high-scoring encounter where MI conceded more than 200 runs, the team showcased excellent batting depth and resilience to chase down the target in 19.1 overs, finishing with six wickets to spare. This victory also marked MI’s first successful opening-match chase since 2012, highlighting their determination and form early in the tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: GT vs RR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming With both DC and MI showing strong momentum, fans can anticipate a fiercely competitive game filled with high-intensity cricket and impactful performances from key players.

IPL 2026 DC vs MI broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch DC vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026? The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Saturday). What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026? The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?

The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in India?

JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.