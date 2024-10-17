Business Standard
AAP unlikely to contest Maha, J'khand polls; looks to strengthen INDIA bloc

Our focus is Delhi and we don't want to create further confusion in minds of voters in Maharashtra which could lead to splitting anti-BJP votes, AAP sources said

Aam Aadmi Party

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025 | Photo: Twitter

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party is unlikely to contest Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls as the party wants to focus on Delhi elections rather than creating confusion in the minds of voters in two states that could lead to splitting anti-BJP votes.

According to the sources, the party wants to focus on strengthening INDIA Bloc. However, for organisational expansion, Maharashtra AAP unit wants to go in elections, but a nod from AAP top leadership is unlikely.

The sources further mentioned, "Our focus is Delhi and we don't want to create further confusion in minds of voters in Maharashtra which could lead to splitting anti-BJP votes."

 

On October 11, Aam Aadmi Party's National General Secretary (Organisation), and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak held a key meeting for booth preparations at the party headquarters for the Delhi polls.

The meeting was attended by state-to-booth level office bearers of the party. Sandeep Pathak interacted with the workers.

"AAP is fully prepared for the Assembly polls and emphasised the need to further strengthen the already robust organisation in Delhi and ensure every booth in the state is fortified," he said.

"As the elections approach, the BJP will once again conspire against the AAP." He urged everyone not to fall into any of the BJP's traps and to remain focused solely on their politics of working for Delhiites," he added.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the "biggest lesson" from the Haryana election results is to never be overconfident and urged the party workers to work hard in the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls likely to be held next year.

On October 8, Arvind Kejriwal while addressing AAP municipal councillors in Delhi said "Elections are approaching. Elections should not be taken lightly. The biggest lesson from today's election is to never be overconfident. Every election, seat is tough.


Topics : Aam Aadmi Party AAP government Opposition parties Maharashtra Assembly Elections Jharkhand Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

