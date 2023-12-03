Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Assembly poll results prove days of appeasement, caste politics over: Shah

In a series of tweets, he said the BJP's massive victory is the public's seal of approval on the welfare policies and good governance of the government led by PM Modi

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the BJP is set to form governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the results have proved that the days of appeasement and caste politics are over and that 'new India' votes on politics of performance.
In a series of tweets, he said the BJP's massive victory is the public's seal of approval on the welfare policies and good governance of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh showed that the BJP will form the government. While in Madhya Pradesh, the party retained power, in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it has overthrown the Congress.
In Telangana, the Congress is set to form the government defeating the Bharath Rashtra Samithi.
"There is only one person in the hearts of the people, that is Modi. Today's election results have proved that the days of appeasement and caste politics are over. New India votes on Politics of Performance. I salute the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for this immense support. Many congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on this grand victory of BJP," Shah wrote.
He said the massive victory of Madhya Pradesh is the public's seal of approval on the welfare policies and good governance of the double engine government led by PM Modi.
"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people for giving them the opportunity to continue serving the BJP by blessing them with an overwhelming majority.
"Congratulations to National President Shri @JPNadda ji, Chief Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, State President Shri @vdsharmabjp ji and all the workers of @BJP4MP on this victory," he said.
Expressing gratitude to the people of 'Veer bhoomi' Rajasthan, Shah congratulated them for blessing the BJP.
"This victory is the victory of the people's unwavering faith in the leadership of Modi. Many congratulations to National President Shri @JPNadda ji, State President Shri @cpjoshiBJP ji and all the workers of @BJP4Rajasthan for this wonderful victory," he said.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Election results may shape Modi govt's 2024-25 Budget with welfare schemes

It is with hope, firm resolve that we prepare for Lok Sabha polls: Congress

Rahul Gandhi accepts defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh

Telangana poll results: Meet Revanth Reddy, a politician on 'merit quota'

BRS poor show linked to anti-incumbency and shifting of voter sentiments

On the win in Chhattisgarh, the senior BJP leader said the tribal, poor and farmer sisters and brothers of the state have expressed their faith in Modi and blessed the BJP.
"I express my gratitude to the people of Chhattisgarh for this huge victory. Congratulations to all our workers of @BJP4CGState , National President Shri @JPNadda ji and State President Shri @ArunSao3 ji for this victory," he said.
Shah also expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana for their encouraging support and asserted that under Modi's leadership, the BJP will continue to work towards the development of the state.
"With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the Karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana and the State President Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji for their tireless efforts," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah State assembly polls

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon