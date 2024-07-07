Will join hands with BSP again for Haryana polls: INLD's state chief Majra

The BSP had fought nine of 10 parliamentary seats while INLD contested seven seats, but both failed to open their account.

Indian National Lok Dal will enter into a tie-up with its former ally Bahujan Samaj Party for the Haryana Assembly polls, which are scheduled later this year, INLD's state unit chief Rampal Majra said on Sunday.

"The two parties have in principle agreed to enter into an alliance for the upcoming Haryana assembly and a formal announcement in this regard will be made on July 11," Majra told PTI over phone.

He said seat sharing and other issues related to the alliance are being firmed up.

Notably, INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala met BSP president Mayawati at the latter's residence in Lucknow on Saturday.

"Various issues related to the state were also discussed by the two leaders during the meeting," Majra said.

All non-BJP and non-Congress outfits should "come together and strengthen the hands of Abhay Singh Chautala, the well-wisher of the farmers and the labour class", he said.

"Many such outfits are already in touch with us," he said.

The INLD and the BSP fought the recently held Lok Sabha polls separately in Haryana and both received a severe drubbing.

The BSP had fought nine of 10 parliamentary seats while INLD contested seven seats, but both failed to open their account.

Abhay Chautala, who is INLD's lone MLA in Haryana, had also entered the fray from the Kurukshetra parliamentary seat but lost.

In February 2019, the BSP had called off its nearly nine-month-old alliance with INLD, which was then Haryana's main opposition outfit. The development at that time had come amid a feud in the Chautala family.

Former MP and Abhay Chautala's elder brother Ajay Singh Chautala and Ajay's son Dushyant Chautala had formed the JJP party in December 2018 after a split in the INLD earlier that year.