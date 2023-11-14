Chhattisgarh elections: Lotus ready to bloom in state, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the lotus is now ready to bloom in Chhattisgarh. During his campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, Thakur said, "Now the lotus is ready to bloom in the mess spread by the Congress."

He said that the people of Chhattisgarh are now ready to defeat the corrupt Congress leaders. "Now Chhattisgarh is ready to wash all the people who have spent crores of rupees in the Mahadev App," he added. On Monday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not take action "selectively" and said that he should first take action against former CM Raman Singh.

During an event in Durg on Monday, CM Baghel said that PM Modi should take action against Raman Singh first. "He should not take action selectively. He should take action against people like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ajit Pawar, who have come out clean after being washed in 'Modi washing powder," CM Baghel said.

Reacting to Baghel's remarks, PM Modi, during an election rally in Mungeli, said that the bugle of the end of Congress' bad governance is being sounded.

The prime minister said, "The countdown to the Congress' "bidai" has begun now. The time has come for the farewell of those Congress leaders who have looted you for five years. The public of the state is more eager for the "bidai" of the Congress from the state. The public doesn't want the Congress anymore."

Accusing the Congress of having direct involvement in the Mahadev betting app scandal, PM Modi said, "I have some questions for the Congress leaders who are fond of teaching mathematics. I want to ask some questions about the party. The Mahadev betting app scam is worth Rs 508 crore and the investigating agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh chief minister is also in jail. The Congress should reveal how much money the chief minister received in this. How much money the other leaders of the party have received and how much money has reached Delhi."

Also Read Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3 Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018 Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3 BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls Chhattisgarh elections: JCC (J) chief Amit Jogi files nomination from Patan Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress' time in state is over, says PM Modi Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel If you search for biggest liar then Modi ji's name would come: Baghel Cong has no intention to work for women's development: Dharmendra Pradhan PM Modi targets Congress, says it didn't implement quota for OBC community

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded last week, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

